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Frontline Flash Ep_2027, ‘Japan Rejects The Mandate Madness’ with Dr Peterson Pierre
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120 views • February 09, 2022
Frontline Flash Ep_2027, ‘Japan Rejects The Mandate Madness’ with Dr Peterson Pierre
https://rumble.com/vuh1p8-frontline-flash-ep-2027-japan-rejects-the-mandate-madness-with-dr-peterson-.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
Japan condemns any type of discrimination against anyone who has not taken the jab. FDA knows the shots do not stop infection, do not stop transmission, do not stop admission to hospital. Death rate is 65 X HIGHER than it was in 1976, when the governments were pursuing the Swine Flu campaign but they still push the mandates.
https://rumble.com/vu4x8o-frontline-flash-ep.-2027-japan-rejects-the-mandate-madness-with-dr.-peterso.html
Frontline Flash™ by AFLDS.org with Dr Peterson Pierre presents Ep. 2027: ‘Japan Rejects The Mandate Madness’ (2.7.22). The Real Story of Right Now ~ in 120 Seconds or Less. Follow on social media @FrontlineFlash
=============================
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30
https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
mRNA, Jabs In Perpetuity, WAKE UP
https://rumble.com/vuh1p8-frontline-flash-ep-2027-japan-rejects-the-mandate-madness-with-dr-peterson-.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
Japan condemns any type of discrimination against anyone who has not taken the jab. FDA knows the shots do not stop infection, do not stop transmission, do not stop admission to hospital. Death rate is 65 X HIGHER than it was in 1976, when the governments were pursuing the Swine Flu campaign but they still push the mandates.
https://rumble.com/vu4x8o-frontline-flash-ep.-2027-japan-rejects-the-mandate-madness-with-dr.-peterso.html
Frontline Flash™ by AFLDS.org with Dr Peterson Pierre presents Ep. 2027: ‘Japan Rejects The Mandate Madness’ (2.7.22). The Real Story of Right Now ~ in 120 Seconds or Less. Follow on social media @FrontlineFlash
=============================
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30
https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
mRNA, Jabs In Perpetuity, WAKE UP
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