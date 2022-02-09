BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Frontline Flash Ep_2027, ‘Japan Rejects The Mandate Madness’ with Dr Peterson Pierre
Dune Drifter
Dune Drifter
310 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
120 views • February 09, 2022
Frontline Flash Ep_2027, ‘Japan Rejects The Mandate Madness’ with Dr Peterson Pierre
https://rumble.com/vuh1p8-frontline-flash-ep-2027-japan-rejects-the-mandate-madness-with-dr-peterson-.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2

Japan condemns any type of discrimination against anyone who has not taken the jab. FDA knows the shots do not stop infection, do not stop transmission, do not stop admission to hospital. Death rate is 65 X HIGHER than it was in 1976, when the governments were pursuing the Swine Flu campaign but they still push the mandates.

https://rumble.com/vu4x8o-frontline-flash-ep.-2027-japan-rejects-the-mandate-madness-with-dr.-peterso.html

Frontline Flash™ by AFLDS.org with Dr Peterson Pierre presents Ep. 2027: ‘Japan Rejects The Mandate Madness’ (2.7.22). The Real Story of Right Now ~ in 120 Seconds or Less. Follow on social media @FrontlineFlash

=============================

SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music

http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/

DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/

TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest

WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer

DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter

TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest

UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30
https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights

To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music

mRNA, Jabs In Perpetuity, WAKE UP
Keywords
japanendscovid jabsand all discrimination
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study Links Exercise, Liver Enzyme GPLD1 to Blood-Brain Barrier Repair

Study Links Exercise, Liver Enzyme GPLD1 to Blood-Brain Barrier Repair

Douglas Harrington
Health Report Highlights Fruits, Nutrients Linked to Brain Health

Health Report Highlights Fruits, Nutrients Linked to Brain Health

Coco Somers
The surprising cognitive boost hiding in your creatine supplement

The surprising cognitive boost hiding in your creatine supplement

Jacob Thomas
Study Links Prenatal DEHP Exposure to Gene Changes Associated With Autism, ADHD

Study Links Prenatal DEHP Exposure to Gene Changes Associated With Autism, ADHD

Morgan S. Verity
Want a Healthier Gut? A Dietitian Says These Foods Belong on Your Plate

Want a Healthier Gut? A Dietitian Says These Foods Belong on Your Plate

Iva Greene
Six everyday drinks that could quietly be saving your liver

Six everyday drinks that could quietly be saving your liver

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy