This should be National News From James O’Keefe ‘A line in the sand’ NGO providing residency documents to illegal migrants
Puretrauma357
1910 followers
193 views • 6 months ago

This should be National News

From James O’Keefe ‘A line in the sand’

NGO providing residency documents to illegal migrants

- No ID needed
- Get residency documents for people not even there
- Director of NGO approves without looking at docs
- Immediately get the stamp of approval same day
- NGO charging, making money off proving residency documents to illegals
- Making $500 per illegal migrant to give residency documents

The illegal migrant crisis is BIG business for these NGOs, these people are getting filthy rich

