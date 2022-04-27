THE GLOBAL PANDEMIC TREATY: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

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The Corbett Report
corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/globaltreaty/
The World Health Organization has already begun drafting a global pandemic treaty on pandemic preparedness. What form will it take? What teeth will it have? How will it further the globalists in cementing the biosecurity grid into place? James breaks it down in today's episode of The Corbett Report podcast.