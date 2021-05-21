Hidden US History & Constitutional Law with JC & KrisAnne Hall

In this interview with The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman at the Back to the Future Conference by Freedom Speaks, constitutional lawyer KrisAnne Hall and her husband Pastor JC Hall of Liberty First University offer insight into some of the incredible unsung heroes of American history that have been deliberately airbrushed out of history books. These heroes include great Americans of African heritage such as Crispus Attucks, the first American to give his life for the liberty of all when he was murdered in the Boston Massacre. Black Americans have been robbed of their true history, said JC. KrisAnne, meanwhile, a former prosecutor, spoke of some of the heroic American women who have been hidden from Americans by pseudo-historians with an agenda. She also tells the true history of slavery in America. Both of them are optimistic despite the tough times facing America and liberty right now.🇺🇸 The New American: