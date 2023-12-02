Free Root Chakra Biofield Clearing with 174 Hz tuning fork short - Columning on the right

In this short segment I use my 174 Hz tuning fork to column over the Right Root Chakra. Listening can help a person feel more grounded and connected to the earth. Listening can also help you overcome business and overdoing. For more information see our website thelivingarts.xyz/blog.





Even if you do not completely pay attention, you can benefit from the sound waves.

Results vary. Detox effects like headaches, digestive issues, excess emotion, and fatigue can occur. Reduce symptoms by staying hydrated, taking a soak bath, grounding, or taking a nap