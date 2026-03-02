BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
⚡️Aramco's refinery in Saudi Arabia was hit by a drone & operations have been suspended - IRAN says Israel did it - clip 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
74 views • 2 days ago

⚡️Aramco's refinery in Saudi Arabia was hit by a drone, and its operations have been suspended - Reuters

UPDATE:  Tasnim reports that a military source says this morning’s strike on Saudi Aramco facilities was carried out by Israel as a false flag operation.

According to the source, the objective was to shift regional attention away from Israel’s attacks on civilian sites inside Iran.

The source stressed that Iran has openly declared it will target all US and Israeli military and strategic assets in the region and has already struck many of them. Aramco facilities, however, have not been among Iran’s targets.

The same source claims intelligence indicates the port of Fujairah in the UAE could be the next target of a similar Israeli false flag operation.

As of 2024, Aramco is the fourth-largest company in the world by revenue. Majority State of Saudi Arabia owned.

Adding;  

⚡️Qatarenergy has stopped LNG production at the Ras Laffan plant due to an attack — company

⚡️The price of gas on the European exchange has exceeded £500 amid a halt in Qatar's LNG production due to the US operation against Iran - trading data.

Oil prices rising up today.

The shares of Russian oil and gas companies are rising amid US and Israeli attacks on Iran.

TRUMP'S RETARDATION MAKES RUSSIAN STOCK MARKET GO BRRRRR

While the Middle East burns, Moscow's stock market is a sea of green.

Hormuz closed. Aramco burning. Iranian oil offline. Every barrel removed from the global market makes Russian crude more valuable.

IT'S THE GOLDEN AGE!!!!.... FOR RUSSIA!

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
