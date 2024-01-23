DISTURBING IMAGES: Facts about the Israel Gaza War essential for Americans to know - Blinne Ní Ghrálaigh (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel IfAmericansKnew at:-

Irish international law expert Blinne Ní Ghrálaigh presents South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague on January 10, 2024. Her full speech is at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qIAxmTPUZ2E





The clips and images of Gaza illustrating her statements have been added by the American non-profit organization if Americans Knew. There are a multitude of such incidents.





The other ICJ presentations are at https://iakn.org/ICJ





For more information on the issue see https://ifamericansknew.org/





"Blinne is a human rights and international law expert with a broad criminal, civil and public law practice. She advises and acts for individuals, States, Non-Governmental Organisations, and other national and international bodies, arguing novel, complex and often high-profile points of law before domestic courts, including the Supreme Court, and before international courts and tribunals, including the International Court of Justice.





Her domestic practice includes cases involving the rights to freedom of expression and freedom of protest, discrimination and equality, international law, environmental law, national security, prisons, police.





Blinne was nominated Public International Law Junior of the Year in 2022. She was shortlisted for Barrister of the Year in 2022, Crime Junior of the Year in both 2020 and 2021, and for Legal Aid Lawyer of the Year in 2021. She was Times Lawyer of the Week in January 2022 and Irish Legal News Barrister of the Month in February 2022 for her defence of one of protesters who toppled the statue of the slaver Edward Colston in Bristol. She was appointed a Visiting Fellow at Harvard Law School in 2016, and a Pegasus Fellow to the Centre for Constitutional Right in New York in 2010.





She is called to the Bars of Ireland, North and South, in addition to the Bar of England and Wales. She is also on the International Criminal Court’s List of Counsel.





