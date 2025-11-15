2025-11-15 the first shall be last, and the last shall become first

matthew 19...

23 ¶Then said christ unto his disciples, "Verily I say unto you, That a rich man shall hardly enter into the kingdom of heaven."

24 "And again I say unto you, It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle, than for a rich man to enter into the kingdom of God."

25 When his disciples heard it, they were exceedingly amazed, saying, Who then can be saved?

26 And christ Yahusha beheld them, and said unto them, "With men this is impossible; but with God all things are possible."

27 ¶Then answered Peter and said unto him, Behold, we have forsaken all, and followed thee; what shall we have therefore?

28 And christ said unto them, "Verily I say unto you, That ye which have followed me, in the regeneration when the son of man shall sit in the throne of his glory, ye also shall sit upon twelve thrones, judging the twelve tribes of Israel."

29 "And every one that hath forsaken houses, or brethren, or sisters, or father, or mother, or wife, or children, or lands, for my name’s sake, shall receive an hundredfold, and shall inherit everlasting life."

30 "But many that are first shall be last; and the last shall be first."









matthew 22...

2 "The kingdom of heaven is like unto a certain king, which made a marriage for his son,"

3 "And sent forth his servants to call them that were bidden to the wedding: and they would not come."

4 "Again, he sent forth other servants, saying, Tell them which are bidden, Behold, I have prepared my dinner: my oxen and my fatlings are killed, and all things are ready: come unto the marriage."

5 "But they made light of it, and went their ways, one to his farm, another to his merchandise:"

6 "And the remnant took his servants, and entreated them spitefully, and slew them."

7 "But when the king heard thereof, he was wroth: and he sent forth his armies, and destroyed those murderers, and burned up their city."

8 "Then saith he to his servants, The wedding is ready, but they which were bidden were not worthy."

9 "Go ye therefore into the highways, and as many as ye shall find, bid to the marriage."

10 "So those servants went out into the highways, and gathered together all as many as they found, both bad and good: and the wedding was furnished with guests."

11 "¶And when the king came in to see the guests, he saw there a man which had not on a wedding garment:"

12 "And he saith unto him, Friend, how camest thou in hither not having a wedding garment? And he was speechless."

13 "Then said the king to the servants, Bind him hand and foot, and take him away, and cast him into outer darkness; there shall be weeping and gnashing of teeth."

14 "For many are called, but few are chosen."

















matthew 7...

13 "¶Enter ye in at the strait gate: for wide is the gate, and broad is the way, that leadeth to destruction, and many there be which go in thereat:"

14 "Because strait is the gate, and narrow is the way, which leadeth unto life, and few there be that find it."







