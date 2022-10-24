95% of Corpses Had Vax within 2 Weeks of Death, Chronic Symptoms May Be Autoimmunity, VAERS Myths, WY Nursing Shortage, GOP Fires Shot at IRS, Canada Bans Handgun Sales, CRISPR Tech Update: 10.24.2022

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95% of Corpses Received the Covid-19 Vaccination Within Two Weeks of Their Deaths, According to Funeral Director
https://www.eviemagazine.com/post/95-corpses-received-covid19-vaccination-within-two-weeks-death-funeral-director
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Chronic and Mysterious Symptoms May Be Autoimmunity
https://www.theepochtimes.com/health/chronic-and-mysterious-symptoms-may-be-autoimmunity_4783183.html
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VAERS Myths Busted
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2022/10/no_author/vaers-myths-busted/
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Wyoming Nursing Shortage at Critical Level, Sparks Bidding War
https://cowboystatedaily.com/2022/10/20/wyoming-nursing-shortage-at-critical-level-sparks-bidding-war/
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GOP fires warning shot at IRS: Destruction of taxpayer filings is ‘ripe for congressional oversight'
https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/gop-fires-warning-shot-irs-destruction-taxpayer-filings-ripe-congressional-oversight
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Canada's ban on all handgun sales goes into effect
https://www.axios.com/2022/10/22/canada-handgun-sales-ban-rules
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How a company aimed at bringing the woolly mammoth back to life spun off a startup that could speed drug development
https://www.pharmavoice.com/news/Colossal-woolly-mammoth-Form-Bio/634530/
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Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
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Get Your Silver-Gold for SHTF:
Dan Thalhuber
Precious Metal Specialist
License # 40648494
Direct: 952-582-6304
www.milesfranklin.com
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Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
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NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)
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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
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