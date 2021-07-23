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Vaccine Push at Your Door? What to Say?
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130 views • July 23, 2021
The push for vaccine mandates is all over the news. It’s coming, people. The Covid-19 pandemic has been manipulated into a social conditioning experiment conducted by the elites to test how quickly and easily we will surrender our rights, and so far they have been wildly successful.
On today’s show we’re going to be talking about how the push for vaccine mandates is absolutely unconstitutional. We’re also going to be showing you how the Covid-19 vaccines may not be as effective as the media would like you to believe.
At the end of today’s show we’re going to be discussing Biden’s “door-to-door” vaccine policy, and giving helpful tips on what you can do if a government official comes knocking on your door.
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If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
Or you can text GIVE to (855) 796-1005
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
On today’s show we’re going to be talking about how the push for vaccine mandates is absolutely unconstitutional. We’re also going to be showing you how the Covid-19 vaccines may not be as effective as the media would like you to believe.
At the end of today’s show we’re going to be discussing Biden’s “door-to-door” vaccine policy, and giving helpful tips on what you can do if a government official comes knocking on your door.
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
Or you can text GIVE to (855) 796-1005
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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