Putin Warns West Wants Nuclear War as Jury Begins Deliberations In Trump’s NY Show Trial

- Bird flu, censorship, and lawsuits against big tech and government. (0:02)

- COVID-19 pandemic, food supply, and censorship. (1:46)

- Government surveillance and censorship, with a focus on Elon Musk and the European Council's actions. (6:48)

- Geopolitical tensions, potential nuclear war, and the role of the US and UK in global conflicts. (11:06)

- Potential false flag nuclear attack in US, possible use of Uranium One scheme. (16:09)

- Lawsuit against New World Order, censorship, and election interference. (20:39)

- US govt funding censorship through foreign NGOs and private entities. (26:14)

- Censorship and First Amendment rights in the US. (29:57)

- Government-funded censorship tools and lawsuit against intelligence agencies and big tech. (34:18)

- Government censorship and lawsuits against it. (38:43)

- AI language models and their associations with Alex Jones. (43:05)

- Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act and its implications for social media platforms. (46:05)

- Antitrust issues and censorship in the tech industry. (50:10)





