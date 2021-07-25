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Mike Lindell Presents Proof Of Election Fraud That Will Cause The Supreme Court To Rule: Absolutely 9-0
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625 views • July 25, 2021
Mike Lindell has an interview with one of the cyber experts he hired to review the forensic cyber evidence that is to be presented to the justices on the U.S. Supreme Court who should then vote Nine to Zero in favor that the Election was a fraud and stolen from our President Donald Trump and "We The People" on November 3rd, 2020.
Please share this video with many others so they too can see and hear the evidence.
Here below is a link to access more information and important stories. https://frankspeech.com
Please share this video with many others so they too can see and hear the evidence.
Here below is a link to access more information and important stories. https://frankspeech.com
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