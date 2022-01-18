Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 01/18/22 Omicron Variant And Purple Potatoes(800) 212-2613CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE#youngevity #health #drwallachAir Date: Tuesday, January 18, 2022MonologueDr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths. Stating that the numbers are spiking again because the omicron variant is much more transmissible. Contending that people have stopped wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing. Asserting that people who aren't vaccinated and not supplementing will be in real trouble if they get the virus.Pearls of WisdomDoug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding a study from Pennsylvania State University. Researchers looking at the health benefits of purple potatoes. Feeding three different groups of pigs different diets. A control group and group that got a high calorie diet with the final group getting a high calorie diet with either raw or baked purple potatoes. Those fed the high calorie diet had higher levels of interlukin-6 (IL-6) a pro-inflammatory protein known to increase colon cancer risk. The pigs that got the high calorie diet with the purple potatoes had IL-6 levels that were six times lower than the control group. The purple potatoes are rich in antioxidants that possess anticancer properties.CallersJim has two questions the first concerns his son who has chronic fatigue and low testosterone levels. Second he has questions concerning his own pancreas that has shrunk in size.Emma has a friend that has congestive heart failure, COPD, type 2 diabetes and arthritis.Pam has questions about parasites and a friend that has ruptured disks in their back.Joseph is recovering from a COVID 19 hospitalization.