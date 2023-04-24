⚡️ On 21 April, the Iskander operational and tactical missile system struck a weapons depot and a location of foreign mercenaries stationed in the library building in Kostantinovka, DPR

⚡️ On 21 April, the Iskander operational and tactical missile system struck a weapons depot and a location of foreign mercenaries stationed in the library building in Kostantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 The strike has neutralised up to 60 militants of the so-called Georgian Legion and 15 pieces of military hardware located in the adjacent territory. About 20 mercenaries have been seriously wounded. Eliminated militants of the Georgian Legion were involved in the brutal torture and killing of Russian servicemen near Kiev in March last year.





◽️ The Russian Ministry of Defence has information on every foreign mercenary involved in the killing of Russian military personnel. All of them will get the retribution they deserve.