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BLACKMAILING AMERICA
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40 views • October 03, 2021
Majestic 12 Hub, [03.10.21 02:15]
#Epstein #Israel #Mossad #Maxwell
BLACKMAILING AMERICA
Excerpt from the Zev Shalev Interview of Ari Ben-Menashi, former agent for Israeli military intelligence, who was Robert Maxwell’s (Ghislaine Maxwell's father) handler before he died.
September 26, 2019
"...
He (Epstein) wasn't a very competent guy, but he was a good looking guy and Miss Maxwell fell for him.
...
Let me assure you this case will continue on against anyone who was complicit with Epstein. Any co-conspirators should not rest easy.
...
And so they (Epstein and Ghislaine) found a niche for themselves, blackmailing American and other political figures (for the Israelis).
...
I spent eleven months and three weeks in the same place as Epstein (Metropolitan Correctional Center). It would have been impossible to commit suicide [in a cell].
..."
https://narativ.org/2019/09/26/blackmailing-america/
https://t.me/Majestic12Mirror/226
#Epstein #Israel #Mossad #Maxwell
BLACKMAILING AMERICA
Excerpt from the Zev Shalev Interview of Ari Ben-Menashi, former agent for Israeli military intelligence, who was Robert Maxwell’s (Ghislaine Maxwell's father) handler before he died.
September 26, 2019
"...
He (Epstein) wasn't a very competent guy, but he was a good looking guy and Miss Maxwell fell for him.
...
Let me assure you this case will continue on against anyone who was complicit with Epstein. Any co-conspirators should not rest easy.
...
And so they (Epstein and Ghislaine) found a niche for themselves, blackmailing American and other political figures (for the Israelis).
...
I spent eleven months and three weeks in the same place as Epstein (Metropolitan Correctional Center). It would have been impossible to commit suicide [in a cell].
..."
https://narativ.org/2019/09/26/blackmailing-america/
https://t.me/Majestic12Mirror/226
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