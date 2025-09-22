BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Casual Christianity Cannot Withstand the Terrible Trials, Deception Ahead - Ricky Bakker
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
416 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
14 views • 1 day ago


What is the number one sign that we are living in the End Times? According to Ricky Bakker, the CEO and President of PTL Television Network, it’s deception. In Matthew 24, Jesus tells us, “Do not be deceived,” for there will be much confusion and chaos at the end of days. Satan is working overtime to pull people away from the core of the gospel message, Ricky says, and it’s not a threat Christians should take lightly. In Revelation 3:16, the Bible makes it clear that there is no tolerance for lukewarm Christians. Don’t be afraid of Revelation’s end-time prophecies - embrace them as a vision of hope and promise that God has already charted a course for the entire world. Now is not the time for casual Christianity, Ricky shares. Those who are ill-equipped in the faith will be easily deceived in these trying and troubling times.



TAKEAWAYS


There is a lost and dying world around us that needs to hear the gospel of Jesus Christ


Don’t give up and never give in when it comes to standing for the truth of the Word of God and the salvation message


The church is not called to entertain; the church is called to endure


Pursue the heart of the Father so that you will not be deceived by the Devil



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/469WYAf

Watch shows: https://www.facebook.com/revrightnow


🔗 CONNECT WITH RICKY BAKKER

Website: https://church2414.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/revrightnow

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/revrightnow/

X: https://x.com/revrightnow

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@revrightnow


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

Wholesale Direct Metals: https://wholesaledirectmetals.com/tina

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

Website: https://counterculturemom.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #rickybakker #endtimesprophecy #lastdays #Bibleprophecy #revelation #bible #Bible #God #Jesus #HolySpirit #revelation #bibleprophecy #bibleverse #biblestudy #God #pray #rapture #church #israel #jesussaves #tribulation #endtimesprophecynews #truth #peaceandsafety #twostatesolution #worldpeace #antichrist #feastoftrumpets #peacetreaty #peaceandsecurity

Keywords
deceptionsatanchristianityprophecychurchrapturedevilend timesrevelationmatthew 24tina griffincounter culture momricky bakker
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy