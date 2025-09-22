Casual Christianity Cannot Withstand the Terrible Trials, Deception Ahead - Ricky Bakker





What is the number one sign that we are living in the End Times? According to Ricky Bakker, the CEO and President of PTL Television Network, it’s deception. In Matthew 24, Jesus tells us, “Do not be deceived,” for there will be much confusion and chaos at the end of days. Satan is working overtime to pull people away from the core of the gospel message, Ricky says, and it’s not a threat Christians should take lightly. In Revelation 3:16, the Bible makes it clear that there is no tolerance for lukewarm Christians. Don’t be afraid of Revelation’s end-time prophecies - embrace them as a vision of hope and promise that God has already charted a course for the entire world. Now is not the time for casual Christianity, Ricky shares. Those who are ill-equipped in the faith will be easily deceived in these trying and troubling times.









TAKEAWAYS





There is a lost and dying world around us that needs to hear the gospel of Jesus Christ





Don’t give up and never give in when it comes to standing for the truth of the Word of God and the salvation message





The church is not called to entertain; the church is called to endure





Pursue the heart of the Father so that you will not be deceived by the Devil









