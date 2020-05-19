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Holy crap! This Italian lawmaker is on fire! Exposing Bill Gates
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8 views • May 19, 2020
Holy crap! This Italian lawmaker is on fire! | The World According to Me
► Description
Holy crap! This Italian lawmaker is on fire!
Watch as she exposes Bill Gates for his depopulation agenda and calls for his arrest for crimes against humanity.
This is what we need worldwide.
#Qanon #TheGreatAwakening #WWG1WGA #DarktoLight
► Subscribe to my YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2thviLB
► Subscribe to my Brighteon channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fsmooth
► Description
Holy crap! This Italian lawmaker is on fire!
Watch as she exposes Bill Gates for his depopulation agenda and calls for his arrest for crimes against humanity.
This is what we need worldwide.
#Qanon #TheGreatAwakening #WWG1WGA #DarktoLight
► Subscribe to my YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2thviLB
► Subscribe to my Brighteon channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fsmooth
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