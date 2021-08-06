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ABOMI-NATION-EMIC
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40 views • August 06, 2021
We are living in ABOMI-NATION-EMIC. If you don't know Christ turn to him while you still have time. He that has ears to hear let him hear what the Spirit of Christ is saying. Blessings:))) Shalawam. Acts 2:38
Here are a few scriptures on abomination(s).
Proverbs 29:27
Proverbs 16:12
Proverbs 11:1
Proverbs 20:23
*Proverbs 6:16-19*
Leviticus 18:22
Proverbs 12:22
Other channels to view our videos:
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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0FtaNJ2NqSCQ/
https://rumble.com/user/TheWORK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkcZWG80IJLr0-a58y3G3WQ
https://truutube.com/channel/1631493181/JozAKing
Here are a few scriptures on abomination(s).
Proverbs 29:27
Proverbs 16:12
Proverbs 11:1
Proverbs 20:23
*Proverbs 6:16-19*
Leviticus 18:22
Proverbs 12:22
Other channels to view our videos:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKxEtbyozZtN211NDbkQY6Q
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgws42EhsdNcltlyToN2iGw
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/samaria
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0FtaNJ2NqSCQ/
https://rumble.com/user/TheWORK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkcZWG80IJLr0-a58y3G3WQ
https://truutube.com/channel/1631493181/JozAKing
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