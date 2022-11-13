Stroke And Seizures Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 11/11/22

Air Date: Friday, November 11, 2022

Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the fact that today is Veteran's Day. Citing his own military service in both the Army and Air Force. Thanking veterans for their service. Contending veterans would great additions to the Youngevity cause.





Pearls of Wisdom

Dr. Wallach continues his monologue.

Callers

Beth's son is recovering from a stroke and seizures.

Jan has a friend with premature ejaculation and has a follow up call from a previous call to the show.

Cathy has questions concerning her goiter.

Barbara has pain in her arms and has balance problems.



