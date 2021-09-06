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Avi Yemni VS Police Heading For Massive Trial Over Six Abuses Of Power
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71 views • September 06, 2021
Avi a journalist for Rebel News, shares his story . . . it is Avi verse police in Australia . . . this is going to cost a phenomenal amount $185,820, with $169,868 required in trust right away. These costs, I believe are high, in order to discourage the man so that he will give up. Freedom fighters and patriots we do not want him to give up to we? The Premier in Victoria Australia is also involved . . . if you would like to help Avi . . . then go to standwithavi.com
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