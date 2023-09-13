What are the blood markers I look for? Carnivore vs blood cancer

1. A hemoglobin test measures the amount of hemoglobin in your blood. Hemoglobin is a protein in your red blood cells that carries oxygen to your body's organs and tissues and transports carbon dioxide from your organs and tissues back to your lungs.

2.Red cell count is an estimation of the number of red blood cells per litre of blood.

3.Hematocrit is a blood test that measures how much of a person's blood is made up of red blood cells, This measurement depends on the number of and size of the red blood cells.

4.MCV (mean corpuscular volume) measures the average size of your red blood cells.

5.MCH stands for Mean Corpuscular Hemoglobin, and is a calculation of the average amount of hemoglobin contained in each of a person's red blood cells.

6.A normal platelet count ranges from 150,000 to 450,000 platelets per microliter of blood

7.The white cell count (WCC or WBC) gives the total number of white blood cells

8.neutrophil count identifies how many neutrophils are in a sample of your blood. The normal range of neutrophils in a healthy adult is between 2,500 and 7,000 neutrophils per microliter of blood

9.lymphocyte is a type of white blood cell that is part of the immune system. There are two main types of lymphocytes: B cells and T cells. The B cells produce antibodies that are used to attack invading bacteria, viruses, and toxins.

10.monocytes are a measurement of a particular type of white blood cell. Monocytes help fight infections and diseases, such as cancer

11.eosinophil count is a blood test that measures the number of one type of white blood cells called eosinophils.

12.basophil count is .5% to 1% of your white blood cell count. This equals about zero to 300 basophils per microliter of blood in healthy adults







