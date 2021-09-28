THE VACCINE DEATH REPORTBY DAVID JOHN SORENSEN AND DR. VLADIMIR ZELENKO, MDThe Vaccine Death Report reveals a horrifying reality: millions of innocent people lost their lives and hundreds of millions are suffering crippling side effects, after being injected with the experimental covid injections. The Vaccine Death Report shows all the evidence for this, with hundreds of references that allow for further investigation.This report is a critical alarm call to the world.Download it and distribute it far and wide.DOWNLOAD THE VACCINE DEATH REPORT:HELP US PROTECT THE WORLDOur enemies are multi triljonaires and billionaires, whose unlimited financial resources allow them to buy and deceive the whole world. If you want to see humanity liberated from their grip, then please support Stop World Control, so we can open the eyes of millions worldwide. Together we can do the impossible!