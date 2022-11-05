LIVE Fellowship 221104, THE RAPTURE EXPOSED an ALIEN ABDUCTION EVENT!

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The topic for this LIVE Show Fellowship was The Rapture. We present all Scripture associated with the "Harpazo" and show they ALL point to THE END of the WORLD 2nd Coming WRATH and NOT to escaping a Tribulation Judgement. Likely the Souls of damnation - Christians following the WIDE gate - will be TAKEN by Aliens to Hell!