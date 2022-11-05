LIVE Fellowship 221104, THE RAPTURE EXPOSED an ALIEN ABDUCTION EVENT!

The topic for this LIVE Show Fellowship was The Rapture. We present all Scripture associated with the "Harpazo" and show they ALL point to THE END of the WORLD 2nd Coming WRATH and NOT to escaping a Tribulation Judgement. Likely the Souls of damnation - Christians following the WIDE gate - will be TAKEN by Aliens to Hell!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.