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Stew Webb and Gene "Chip" Tatum (Part 2) - Former CIA Super Spook WHISTLE BLOWER of GOV'T SECRETS - Steven D Kelley, 013014
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55 views • November 18, 2021
Steven D Kelley's mission and main focus is The Getty, the hidden bunker on top of Santa Monica Mountain. To rid the world of the Enemy, which will lead to many things to benefit everyone and will free the child sex slaves in underground bunkers.. #OccupyTheGetty. Steven is always looking for more dedicated people that would like to become psychic remote viewer warriors to join in the astral fight in the 4D.
https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage
Steven D Kelley is the owner, creator, and show host on Truth Cat Radio, at TruthCatRadio.com. Please visit where he can be listened to LIVE every Thursday night at 9:00 pm EST, 6:00 pm PST or enjoy the pre-taped loop that plays a past show. Go to Steven D Kelley's YouTube channel, to view all of Steven's new and past shows. - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIPPb0DJE21SbwSOcSsyKtA/videos Truth is a precious thing that should never be censored, shadow banned, or sold. Please comment on this video as if it was a right that you are about to lose. Share it everywhere you can. Steven encourages every listener to copy, download, and re-distribute his content. Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Please support this channel and the Steve D Kelley YouTube channel by listening, liking and subscribing. TruthCatRadio.com is 100% listener supported, so please help support Steven's efforts if you can, with an appreciative contribution of a buck or two. PayPal is [email protected], please say for friend or family, so no invoice will be generated because this isn't a business, and he will unfortunately have to return it, or please use Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/stevendkelley - Thank you.
If you are not familiar with Steven D Kelley, here is some bio. He is an; ex CIA/NSA contractor, whistle blower, optics engineer, laser pioneer and inventor, truth activist, level 6 reiki master, spiritual healer, psychic and remote viewer. Steven D Kelley is the owner, creator, and show host on Truth Cat Radio, at TruthCatRadio.com. Steven has been a presence on radio formats since his days on Revolution Radio several years ago, where he grew a huge base following of a million listeners to his channel, which the station had never had before. After leaving Revolution Radio, he was on American Freedom Radio, then in 2016, Steven created Truth Cat Radio. In the past Steven has also given seminars, lectures and has presented geopolitical commentaries on Press TV and RT regularly, as an independent analyst, researcher and journalist. Press TV was removed by the US Government, under Biden, on June 23, 2020, along with 22 other world news networks that did not follow the MSM and US views. Steven was the creator and admin for the first and one of the largest FaceBook Q-anon groups that started on January 2, 2018 near the beginning of the 'Q' phenomenon, with the great group name, Q-anon, then it all ended when FaceBook removed everything related to 'Q' after it was called a terrorist hate group and all groups were removed on October 6, 2020. Steven's group was different than others, after he discovered in March 2019 that 'Q' was a psyop. Steven can now be found on Telegram at the site, https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage, where Steven focuses mostly on his mission.
If you would like to know Steven's story, it is available for a few dollars on Amazon and it would help the cause. There the second edition book is called, "Cities Under the Plain". But you may listen free to the
audiobook reading of the same fascinating 1st edition autobiography called, "Lasers, Caver's and Magic", it can be found on YouTube, as an audiobook at, https://youtu.be/E78-ZL9Ik1Y
Thank you for your interest, caring, sharing, liking and subscribing. May peace and love always be with you.
https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage
Steven D Kelley is the owner, creator, and show host on Truth Cat Radio, at TruthCatRadio.com. Please visit where he can be listened to LIVE every Thursday night at 9:00 pm EST, 6:00 pm PST or enjoy the pre-taped loop that plays a past show. Go to Steven D Kelley's YouTube channel, to view all of Steven's new and past shows. - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIPPb0DJE21SbwSOcSsyKtA/videos Truth is a precious thing that should never be censored, shadow banned, or sold. Please comment on this video as if it was a right that you are about to lose. Share it everywhere you can. Steven encourages every listener to copy, download, and re-distribute his content. Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Please support this channel and the Steve D Kelley YouTube channel by listening, liking and subscribing. TruthCatRadio.com is 100% listener supported, so please help support Steven's efforts if you can, with an appreciative contribution of a buck or two. PayPal is [email protected], please say for friend or family, so no invoice will be generated because this isn't a business, and he will unfortunately have to return it, or please use Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/stevendkelley - Thank you.
If you are not familiar with Steven D Kelley, here is some bio. He is an; ex CIA/NSA contractor, whistle blower, optics engineer, laser pioneer and inventor, truth activist, level 6 reiki master, spiritual healer, psychic and remote viewer. Steven D Kelley is the owner, creator, and show host on Truth Cat Radio, at TruthCatRadio.com. Steven has been a presence on radio formats since his days on Revolution Radio several years ago, where he grew a huge base following of a million listeners to his channel, which the station had never had before. After leaving Revolution Radio, he was on American Freedom Radio, then in 2016, Steven created Truth Cat Radio. In the past Steven has also given seminars, lectures and has presented geopolitical commentaries on Press TV and RT regularly, as an independent analyst, researcher and journalist. Press TV was removed by the US Government, under Biden, on June 23, 2020, along with 22 other world news networks that did not follow the MSM and US views. Steven was the creator and admin for the first and one of the largest FaceBook Q-anon groups that started on January 2, 2018 near the beginning of the 'Q' phenomenon, with the great group name, Q-anon, then it all ended when FaceBook removed everything related to 'Q' after it was called a terrorist hate group and all groups were removed on October 6, 2020. Steven's group was different than others, after he discovered in March 2019 that 'Q' was a psyop. Steven can now be found on Telegram at the site, https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage, where Steven focuses mostly on his mission.
If you would like to know Steven's story, it is available for a few dollars on Amazon and it would help the cause. There the second edition book is called, "Cities Under the Plain". But you may listen free to the
audiobook reading of the same fascinating 1st edition autobiography called, "Lasers, Caver's and Magic", it can be found on YouTube, as an audiobook at, https://youtu.be/E78-ZL9Ik1Y
Thank you for your interest, caring, sharing, liking and subscribing. May peace and love always be with you.
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