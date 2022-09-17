How The Government Stole Your Money and Sovereignty

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Catherine Austin Fitts interview of how government stole your retirement funds, how the future of the new global banking system will work, 9-11 was an inside job to destroy the records of financial fraud of the satanic pedophile drug running Bush family. How the sovereignty of the western nations were sold to the central bankers, CIA is the worlds largest bank.