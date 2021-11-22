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AVOID CHURCH'S IT'S THEIR GENOCIDAL PLAN TOO!!!
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56 views • November 22, 2021
CHURCH ARE PEDO-LUCIFERIAN RITUALISTICLY RUN, RAPING AND MURDERING CHILDREN'S FOR AS FAR BACK AS HUMAN MEMORY CAN REMEMBER, MAY BE JUST MAY BE ITS PAY BACK TIME TO JUST FLATTEN THEM,,ANYWAYS JESUS SAID FATHER IS'NT OUTSIDE IN A PEDO RUN CHURCH! HE SAID OUR FATHER IS INSIDE OF US ALREADY GO LOOK FOR HIM WITHIN.
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