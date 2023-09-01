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JOHN MELLENCAMP: ONLY 1-2% OF BLACK PEOPLE IN MODERN AMERICA HAVE BETTER LIVES THAN SLAVES
KevinJJohnston
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65 views • September 01, 2023

HIS COMMENTS:

“No doubt there is 1% or 2% of black people in America who have a better life", the “Small Town” singer exclaimed.

Bill Maher was shocked by the radical left-wing singer’s claim and replied, “Oh, stop. That’s what you think? 1 percent or 2 percent?”

“Okay let’s say 10%. I’m just pulling the number out of my ass,” Mellencamp admitted.

MY COMMENTARY:

John Mellencamp decided to make a complete ass of himself while discussing black people on Bill Maher. He's a musician; why is he not talking about music or perhaps his upcoming album?

Instead, this fool who is white decides to criticize the entire white race by telling America, who pays black football players $10 million a year, that black people have it worse than they did in the days of slavery.

It is about due time that white people stop trying to earn points with black people who really don't give a crap about your particular opinions if they have a brain in their heads. If you're trying to appeal to those stupid girls who are big and fat and black and like to twerk on top of police cars, then I suppose you have found your audience, and congratulations. I for one would rather just be proud of who and what I am and not show the world that I'm an idiot. I'll leave that to John Mellencamp.

www.FreedomReport.ca

#anime #nigger #imnotracist #weeb #kanyesouth #cringe #negro #niggamemes #offensive #black #blackman #blackwomen #johnmellencamp #cougar #johncougarmellencamp #nigga #slavery #slaves #billmaher

#racism #hiphop #lyricalrap #blacklivesmatter #racist #blackathelete #blacks #unitednegrocollegefund


Keywords
bill maherslaveryracistmusicianoffensivejohn mellencamp
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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