Ben Bergquam | IDs and money dumped on the Mexico side of the wall.
Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News


IDs and money dumped on the Mexico side of the wall. Getting the story on Joe Biden’s border invasion sometimes takes ingenuity and improvisation. 


Notice the ID at the end, Sukhmandeep Singh, from India but with an Italian residence permit. Meaning he was given residency in Italy before coming to America which would disqualify him from asylum in America. They are taught to do this by the NGO’s that profit of the invasion so they dump these IDs before their come in. 


Each story is different, but basically it all goes back to immigration fraud, brought to you by the open borders Democrats who have invited this invasion. And every day we expose ourselves more and more from the threats from without and the threats within. 


This is in Lukeville, but wait until you see the stack of IDs we gathered from across the border - Truly insane! 


#BidenDidThat #BidenBorderInvasion #TrumpWasRight


Law & Border - Real America’s Voice News 

@RealAmVoice

@BenBergquam

 

human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

