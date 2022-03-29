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South African Communists Wreaking Havoc, Warns Col. Chris Wyatt (Ret.)
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22 views • March 29, 2022
South African communists are in control of South Africa and it is causing major problems for the people and the entire region, explains Col. Chris Wyatt (Ret.) in this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. They discuss looming nationalization of farms without compensation, the brain drain, the declining living standards, and how the Western world that helped make this possible is looking away from the disaster.
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