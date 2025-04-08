Calling Things By Their Right Name - #SolutionsWatch

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/calling-things-by-their-right-name/





"Globalism." "Free Trade." "Sustainability." The Powers That Shouldn't Be recognize that words have power. They weaponize words to use against the public all the time. Today on #SolutionsWatch, James raises the possibility of turning the tables. How can we use words to break the spell of the tyrants and free ourselves from the clutches of "The Man"? Tune in to find out.





