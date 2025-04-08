Calling Things By Their Right Name - #SolutionsWatch

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/calling-things-by-their-right-name/
"Globalism." "Free Trade." "Sustainability." The Powers That Shouldn't Be recognize that words have power. They weaponize words to use against the public all the time. Today on #SolutionsWatch, James raises the possibility of turning the tables. How can we use words to break the spell of the tyrants and free ourselves from the clutches of "The Man"? Tune in to find out.
ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.
Show less