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Justin Trudeau rapes child in Ontario, Canada (MIRRORED)
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3057 views • January 10, 2022
Justin Trudeau rapes child in Ontario, Canada (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Brighteon channel The Prisoner at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/3064dc8d-037e-4a37-9090-27d600d3266a
Municipality of West Grey
Under 16 y/o to be a legal minor
2019
$2,250,000 NDA
https://buffalochronicle.com/2019/10/19/trudeaus-west-grey-accusor-was-much-younger-than-first-thought/
Mirrored from Brighteon channel The Prisoner at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/3064dc8d-037e-4a37-9090-27d600d3266a
Municipality of West Grey
Under 16 y/o to be a legal minor
2019
$2,250,000 NDA
https://buffalochronicle.com/2019/10/19/trudeaus-west-grey-accusor-was-much-younger-than-first-thought/
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