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Tulsi Gabbard Slams Biden; Tells Us Why His Plan For Putin Is Weak And Why It Won’t Work
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50 views • February 26, 2022
Trending Politics reports, President Trump isn’t the only one who ripped into Biden’s plan to stop Putin with sanctions, saying that such a response is weak and not going to stop Putin.
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