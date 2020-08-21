Angry American, and angry on islam and muslims - Just as in Sweden!

This guy is angry on islam and its followers. They come, they start complaining, they whant mosqes and rooms for prayer and slowly they take over bit by bit. The islamization have prepared the area or the city for islam - islamism - muslim extremism. This is not just in America. It's in Europe, Asia, The Middleeast, Australia and New Zeeland, Africa but not so very much in Southamerica. Russia have their insane seperatists in ex. Dagestan and Ingusjien. Of course in Azerbadjan and Uzbekistan too. Sweden, well goodnight and bye bye. We've been told by these politicians, mainly The Socialdemocrats and the Communists, that the islamization is a hoax and all fake. They lie so goddamn much to the people of Sweden. If you don't fit in, wello then you're a racist, a fascist and even a nazi. It's like a cancer eating up the whole of Sweden. It's elections in september 2022 and our hope is that the Swedendemocrats comes to power. They are today the second largest party in Sweden and together with Moderaterna and Kristdemokraterna they must gain majority, otherwise it's all over. If only everybody that see the Swedendemocrats as something to vote on, then it would be no problem at all. I guess that democracy isn't allways so very good? Adolf Hitler gain his power through open elections and by democracy, and we all know what happened after that. So i see The Swedendemocrats as our only hope for a better Sweden. We're pretty full when it comes to refugees, asylumseekers and a huge population of muslims. Of course there's nowdays three islamic political parties in Sweden too, and that can be really bad because the muslims are very soon one million people. Insane, stupidity and goddamn lies. That is my country today. Everybody has heard of all the rapes, all the murders, the bombings and these foreign gangbangers who's armed and also very dangerous. The prisonsystem and the laws of Sweden, it is very old and must be updated because these people comming from The Middleeast or Northern Africa, they laugh at us and they see our prisons as hotels. Hotels with very good food, lots of gyms and a lot of drugs everywhere! In their homecountries they hardly get food or water in its prisons. And this is the reasons why crime is so very high in Sweden today. The gangs they send out 13 and 15-year old boys to kill people and if they get caught they can not get more than 3 years in a youthprison. So that's the goddamn situation in my couyntry - Sweden.