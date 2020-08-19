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Keeping it in the Family: Young girl delivers history lesson to the world - Astonishing!
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53 views • August 19, 2020
United States: a family business?
United States of America: a nation of peoples?
What's the difference?
Is one merely overlaid upon the other by deception, through a series of interlocking, invisible contracts?
Future videos may expand upon what Bridge Anne D'Avignon has revealed, by implication, through her geneological chart.
It should be noted that some folks think that this young lady's discovery is merely a quirk of human history termed 'pedigree collapse.'
Some folks, however, this channel's operator has noted, are not apt to enquire much further than their nose. See the earlier video Plato's Cave for more information.
Interesting:
https://www.bl.uk/collection-items/bull-of-innocent-iii-taking-england-under-his-protection
United States of America: a nation of peoples?
What's the difference?
Is one merely overlaid upon the other by deception, through a series of interlocking, invisible contracts?
Future videos may expand upon what Bridge Anne D'Avignon has revealed, by implication, through her geneological chart.
It should be noted that some folks think that this young lady's discovery is merely a quirk of human history termed 'pedigree collapse.'
Some folks, however, this channel's operator has noted, are not apt to enquire much further than their nose. See the earlier video Plato's Cave for more information.
Interesting:
https://www.bl.uk/collection-items/bull-of-innocent-iii-taking-england-under-his-protection
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