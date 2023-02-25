Create New Account
CRIMINAL - EPA Not Testing for DEADLY Dioxins in East Palestine, Ohio After Train Explosion. - 022423
Feb 24, 2023 #news #health #statuscoup

I'm sharing this video from 'Status Coup News' on YouTube with the description.

Status Coup's Louis DeAngelis covered an East Palestine Ohio community meeting on February 23rd where scientific and environmental experts spoke with concerned and sick residents about the aftermath of the Norfolk Southern train derailment and explosion—and the fact that the EPA is not testing for dioxin, a deadly toxin that can cause cancer, reproductive problems, developmental problems, immune system problems, diabetes, and other health symptoms. SUPPORT Status Coup's ON-THE-GROUND and investigative reporting on the stories the corporate media COVERS UP: https://www.StatusCoup.com/Join Other ways to support Status Coup https://statuscoup.com/donate/ https://www.gofundme.com/f/statuscoup https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/Statu... $StatusCoup on CashApp What is Status Coup? https://youtu.be/-PeYAeDOf10 Shop our collection of clothes that are both high quality, and from sustainable sources: Get shirts based on different quotes from Jordan Chariton such as 'The United Corporations of America' Now! Get yours at https://www.StatusCoup.com/Store Join this channel to get access to perks: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0pC... SIGN UP for our email list for breaking news alerts and alerts when we're LIVE: https://statuscoup.pub/email SIGN UP for our text alerts to get a message as soon as we're LIVE https://statuscoup.com/text/ Wholesome by Kevin MacLeod Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song... License: https://filmmusic.io/standard-license #news #health #statuscoup #eastpalestine #norfolksouthern #unitedstates #ohio

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmostatus coup

