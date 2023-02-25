CRIMINAL - EPA Not Testing for DEADLY Dioxins in East Palestine, Ohio After Train Explosion. - 022423

Feb 24, 2023 #news #health #statuscoup

Status Coup's Louis DeAngelis covered an East Palestine Ohio community meeting on February 23rd where scientific and environmental experts spoke with concerned and sick residents about the aftermath of the Norfolk Southern train derailment and explosion—and the fact that the EPA is not testing for dioxin, a deadly toxin that can cause cancer, reproductive problems, developmental problems, immune system problems, diabetes, and other health symptoms.


