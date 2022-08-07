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Failing Bureau of Instigation
Freedom on Deck
Freedom on Deck
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35 views • August 07, 2022

It is the official opinion of Freedom on Deck that the FBI should be dismantled and rebuilt with a thorough screening of its personnel and new leadership hirings. Their biased priorities are so nakedly on displayed that all the whistleblowers from within are almost not necessary to prove the case, but at the same time, they are so important. These and other stories only here on Freedom on Deck with Chet Martin and CV Berton, along with guests Julio Rivera and Lee Elci. Hang together with us, or we’ll all hang separately.

Our live shows can be heard Saturdays from 1:30 to 3pm EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/.
Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]
Email CV at [email protected]
Alpha Eye – novel by CV Berton available on Amazon: http://bit.ly/AlphaEye

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy