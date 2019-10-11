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The Best Summer Drinks To Stay Away From Soda
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36 views • October 11, 2019
These summer drinks are refreshing, flavorful, and the perfect way to cool down on a hot day! With 4 non-alcoholic drinks to choose from, there's sure to be a favorite drink recipe for everyone!
Lemon Infused Water
4 lemons
4 cups water
4 cups sparkling water
ice cubes
Agua de Jamaica
1 cup dried hibiscus flowers
4 cups water
1/4-1/3 cup turbinado sugar
4 cups ice cold water
ice cubes
Agua de Horchata
1 cup raw basmati or jasmine rice
5 cups water
1 cup milk of choice
1 tsp cinnamon
1 Tbsp vanilla
1/3 cup maple syrup
ice cubes
Lemon Infused Water
4 lemons
4 cups water
4 cups sparkling water
ice cubes
Agua de Jamaica
1 cup dried hibiscus flowers
4 cups water
1/4-1/3 cup turbinado sugar
4 cups ice cold water
ice cubes
Agua de Horchata
1 cup raw basmati or jasmine rice
5 cups water
1 cup milk of choice
1 tsp cinnamon
1 Tbsp vanilla
1/3 cup maple syrup
ice cubes
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