Kamala HAD TO Certify TRUMPS WIN today!! LOL, MOST EPIC MOMENT EVER!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AS MSM mocks Trump for his win for POTUS, JAN 6= PROPAGANDA LIE, I made TRIPLE SURE TO SHOW KAMALA EATING CROW TODAY , JANUARY 6TH 2025, AMERICAS FREAKING COMEBACK!! WITH the WI$$CH herself, having to start the honors..LOL, Don't miss this start to our NEW YEAR and TRUMP COME BACK.. THIS IS THE JANUARY 6 WE ALL BEEN WAITING FOR!! THE BEGINNING OF AMERICAS COME BACK!