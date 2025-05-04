MEN OF LAW Podcast Episode 4

🔥 Episode 4! 🔥





In this episode Karl speaks with Martin Pinner, a veteran detective with the Los Angeles Police Department to tackle one of the most urgent issues of our time: how parents can protect themselves and their families from kidnapping and human trafficking.





You'll hear:

How traffickers target victims

Warning signs every parent should know

What law enforcement is doing—and what you can do too





This isn’t fear-mongering. It’s a wake-up call. Awareness is power, and this conversation could truly make a difference.





