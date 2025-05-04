BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

MEN OF LAW Podcast Episode 4
MEN OF LAW - MOVIE
MEN OF LAW - MOVIE
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • 2 days ago

🔥 Episode 4! 🔥


In this episode Karl speaks with Martin Pinner, a veteran detective with the Los Angeles Police Department to tackle one of the most urgent issues of our time: how parents can protect themselves and their families from kidnapping and human trafficking.


You’ll hear:

✅ How traffickers target victims

✅ Warning signs every parent should know

✅ What law enforcement is doing—and what you can do too


This isn’t fear-mongering. It’s a wake-up call. Awareness is power, and this conversation could truly make a difference.


🎧 Don’t forget to LIKE, COMMENT, and SUBSCRIBE to spread awareness!

📢 LIKE the Men of Law Podcast page for future episodes.


#MenOfLawPodcast #HumanTraffickingAwareness #SafetyTips #ProtectOurChildren #KarlLentini #JusticeMatters


🎬 MEN OF LAW, the movie, is coming soon—a gripping story about a former cop’s mission to rescue his kidnapped daughter. Until then, the podcast brings real-world insight to light.


movie trailer https://youtu.be/ni_4qGfrctk


#MenOfLaw #HumanTraffickingAwareness #KarlLentini #SupportIndependentFilm#JoeyThurmond

Keywords
crimetraffickingsafety
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy