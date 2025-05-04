MEN OF LAW Podcast Episode 4

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔥 Episode 4! 🔥
In this episode Karl speaks with Martin Pinner, a veteran detective with the Los Angeles Police Department to tackle one of the most urgent issues of our time: how parents can protect themselves and their families from kidnapping and human trafficking.
You’ll hear:
✅ How traffickers target victims
✅ Warning signs every parent should know
✅ What law enforcement is doing—and what you can do too
This isn’t fear-mongering. It’s a wake-up call. Awareness is power, and this conversation could truly make a difference.
🎬 MEN OF LAW, the movie, is coming soon—a gripping story about a former cop’s mission to rescue his kidnapped daughter. Until then, the podcast brings real-world insight to light.
movie trailer https://youtu.be/ni_4qGfrctk
