Vaccines inserted with MAC addresses (Bluetooth connectivity)
Thomas Smith
Published 19 hours ago |

In this short video a multi-disciplinary research team initiates the first large-scale experiment on MAC codes inserted into people. As it turns out, the COVID vaccines were more than just a tool for depopulation--they were a significant step into the Great Reset (Transhumanism). The researchers present the evidence that people who took the vaccine have been inserted with MAC addresses (Bluetooth connectivity). In this video we learn how this was achieved with Big Pharma and Big Tech colluding together to bamboozle the general public (sheeple) into taking an experimental poison...

See also: Spiritual Warfare, Transhumanism & Artificial Intelligence
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/10-2022





dnamac addresscovid vaxboostersbluetooth connectivity

