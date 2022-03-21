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RealAF Podcast 242 Ukraine Russia War
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30 views • March 21, 2022
RealAF Podcast 242 Ukraine Russia War
Real AF Podcast
https://andyfrisella.com/blogs/realaf-podcast/242-andy-dj-cti-crypto-regulations-new-supreme-court-judge-joy-behars-vacation
242. Andy & DJ CTI: Crypto Regulations, New Supreme Court Judge & Joy Behar's Vacation
In today's episode, Andy & DJ discuss how the western mainstream media has manipulated the conflict between Russia & Ukraine for political reasons, how this war will impact the freedoms we have left in America, and how we can avoid millions of lives being lost as a result of this conflict.
Real AF Podcast
https://andyfrisella.com/blogs/realaf-podcast/242-andy-dj-cti-crypto-regulations-new-supreme-court-judge-joy-behars-vacation
242. Andy & DJ CTI: Crypto Regulations, New Supreme Court Judge & Joy Behar's Vacation
In today's episode, Andy & DJ discuss how the western mainstream media has manipulated the conflict between Russia & Ukraine for political reasons, how this war will impact the freedoms we have left in America, and how we can avoid millions of lives being lost as a result of this conflict.
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