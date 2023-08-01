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Homeland Security Label Average Americans “EXTREMISTS:” Patriots Targeted By CROOKED FEDS
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124 views • August 01, 2023

Stew Peters Show


July 31, 2023


The American people are at war.

Mindy Robinson, host of “Conspiracy Truths” on America Happens, joins Stew to talk about Homeland Security targeting normal everyday Americans.

Everything our government does makes it clear that they see ordinary heritage Americans as their number one enemy and number one threat.

That’s why they’ve thrown open our border to the third world, to allow an endless horde of foreigners to replace the native population.

And that’s why they’ve massively expanded the security state.

Initially, they used Islamic terrorism as an excuse and said this was all to keep us safe from Al Qaeda but for well over a decade, it’s been clear their chief target is the American people themselves.

In fact, that’s always been the top target of the security state.

The regime’s self-appointed number 1 enemy are Christian, patriotic, constitutional Americans.

Since Homeland Security initially wrote this document in 2009 we can be sure they have added “MAGA”, anyone who questions the 2020 election results, and those who refuse the death Vax to their list.

After September 11, 2001 the Patriot Act was written to spy on Americans and usher in a surveillance state.

As a result we now live in a world where the Deep State achieves their goals through blackmail and illegal spying.

One of the goals of the anti-American globalists is to disarm and confiscate guns.

All of the people listed on the 2009 list and anyone else who disents against this government are being targeted.

There are digital prisons being built to make sure people who dissent will not be able to have bank accounts and travel freely.

Make sure you follow Mindy Robinson on Twitter at https://twitter.com/iheartmindy

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v33oirz-homeland-security-label-average-americans-extremists-patriots-targeted-by-c.html

Keywords
christiansdeep statepatriotsglobalistswarmagahomeland securitytargetedislamic terrorismdissentconstitutionaldisarmanti-americanblackmailillegal spyingmindy robinsonsecurity statestew petersdeath vaxextremeistsconfiscate gunsdigital prisonsaverage americanscrooked feds
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