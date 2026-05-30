Melbourne Freedom Rally, Saturday 30 May 2026

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Our weekly freedom rally in the Bourke Street Mall offered the following megaphone topics for passers-by to listen to: UFO’s – US Government admitting being in communication with demonic entities, namely beings from other dimensions, learning their technologies. St Paul had a lot to say about the four demonic entities (Ephesians 6:12); Serene Teffaha winning at court, don’t be deceived, transgender deception, brave doctors and scientists speaking out, Texas de-trans clinic being setup, Tommy Robinson, undertaker John O’Loonie, increased deaths from COVID injections, do your own research, keep using cash, Cafe Locked Out interviews, Forrest of the Fallen, Psalm 139:17,18 reading.