MATTIAS DESMET & THE PSYCHOLOGY OF TOTALITARIANISM

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MATTIAS DESMET with Del Bigtree on HighWire
Mattias Desmet, Professor of Clinical Psychology and author of the newly released, The Psychology of Totalitarianism, joins Del for an enthralling look at Mass Formation Psychology, the conditions that create, the threat it poses to society, and the key to breaking it.
#PsychologyOfTotalitarianism #MattiasDesmet #MassFormation
POSTED: June 17, 2022