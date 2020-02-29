We are more than Conquerors in Christ Jesus

Father God, I ask to be filled with your love to overflowing in Jesus name, I want to operate out of your love each and every day... I surrender completely to you and your will to my life, I ask you to let your Holy Spirit speak this prayer through me against the powers and principalities that come against your children...

Father in Jesus name, by prayer and faith, I put on your whole armor that I may stand against the wiles of the devil. I put on your Helmet of Salvation... Let the same mind be in me that is in Christ Jesus. I put on your Breastplate of Righteousness ... The Righteousness of Christ. I put on the Girdle of Truth... Jesus is The Way, The Truth, and the Life (John 14:6) The Truth, Integrity, and The Holiness of God. I put on your Sandals of The Gospel of Peace... Help us to stand on The Solid ground of Jesus, and to be as wise as serpents and as harmless as doves... Above all, I put your Shield of Faith to quench every fiery dart, arrow, spear, and missile the enemy shoots our way... And Lord, I equip and draw out your Powerful Sword of The Spirit, activated by Your Holy Word that's alive and powerful, sharper than any two edged sword (Hebrews 4:12) ... Our offensive and defensive weapon. Father, in the name of Jesus, I ask that you keep the same hedge of protection around me, my family, my mind, my heart, and my emotions as is written in Job 1:10. Father, in Jesus name, I ask You to keep an encampment of your powerful Angels around me and my loved ones 24 Hours a day... As is written in Psalms 34:7 and 91:11,12... Father, I just praise you and thank you that your Glory is my rear guard as is written in Isaiah 52:12 & 58:8 in Jesus name, I ask you to surround me with your supernatural wall of fire, to insulate me and my loved ones from any assaults from our enemies... Father, in Jesus name, by faith, I claim Your promise to be my shield and protector, as written in Genesis 15:1 and Psalms 3:3... In the Mighty name of Jesus, I command my thoughts to come under the obedience and captivity to Jesus Christ as is written in 2 Corinthians 10:5. In the name of Jesus, the Name that is above every name and all things as written in Philippians 2:9, 10 & Ephesians 1:20-23, I bind up every unclean spirit and assignment coming against me, my family, my brethren, from, by, or through anyone or anything, named or unnamed, known or unknown 7 generations back, in the name of Jesus, I bind up the principalities, powers, rulers, of the darkness of this world, spiritual wickedness and hosts in high places, and I bind up the the prince of the power of the air in Jesus Christ's most Holy Holy Holy name. I bind up the strongman, the old man, and every prince and stronghold, the spirit of confusion, illusion, and delusion, in Jesus name, I bind up the spirit of infirmity, sickness, disease, pain, addiction, affliction, calamity, the devourer, the destroyer, the accuser, the deceiver, the corrupter, and every spirit of poverty in the name of Jesus, I bind up the spirit of strife, and division, back biting, and gossip, critical and judgmental spirits, spirits of resistance and hinderance, in Jesus name I bind up every spirit of retribution, revenge, and retaliation, and all the lying, seducing, deceiving spirits of deception... In the name of Jesus, I bind up every root of fear, doubt, unbelief, discouragement, and every deadly D from despair to depression, the spirit of pride, rebellion, disobedience, self, ego, independence, unforgiveness, bitterness, lust and the flesh... The Spirit of Babylon, and Baal We Bind you and your gateways

And demand you release those in your grip in Jesus Christ most Powerful name...

THE LORD JESUS CHRIST REBUKE YOU, YOU EVIL UNCLEAN SPIRITS ....WE COME AGAINST YOU, AND WE CRUSH YOU UNDER OUR FOOT I loose in the name of Jesus Christ, Gods gifts of Wisdom, Knowledge, Faith, Healing, Miracles, Prophecy, Discerning Spirits, The gift of tongues, and interpreting tongues, the gift of administration and the gift of Helping others... I loose in the name of Jesus the fruits of the spirit, Love, Joy, Peace, long suffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, and temperance... I loose and accept in Jesus Holy name deliverance, freedom, and Liberation, Hope, Gladness of Heart, Healing, and Wholeness, Mercy, And Grace, Blessings, and Favor, and Restoration of the years that the locusts have eaten...The Resurrection power of Jesus Christ, A Mighty Harvest and a Boldness to witness for Jesus Christ, All Glory To God The Father and Praise and Glory to God for arming us and equipping us to be more then Victors in Jesus Christ most Holy Holy Holy name, and Amen and Amen...GBU