⚡️SITREP

💥 In Kupyansk direction, artillery strikes at enemy's manpower and hardware concentration areas near Peschanoye (Lugansk People's Republic) have resulted in the elimination of up to 30 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armored fighting vehicles, and 3 motor vehicles.

💥 In Krasniy Liman direction, units from the 11th Territorial Defense Brigade have been neutralized near Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

◻️ Over 40 Ukrainian personnel and mercenaries, 4 armored fighting vehicles, and 2 pickups have been eliminated.

💥 In Donetsk direction, units from the 79th Airborne Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have been neutralized within a successful offensive operation of Russian forces.

◻️ Up to 60 Ukrainian personnel, 3 armored fighting vehicles, and 7 motor vehicles have been eliminated.

💥 In South Donetsk direction, complex shelling at enemy units near Prechistovka and Uspenovka (Donetsk People's Republic) has resulted in the elimination of over 70 Ukrainian personnel, 4 armored fighting vehicles, and 2 pickups.

💥 Missile Troops and Artillery have neutralized 1 AFU reserve command post 80th Airborne Assault Brigade near Kramatorsk (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as 67 artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and military equipment at 89 areas.

💥 Within the counterbattery warfare, 1 U.S.-manufactured M-777 artillery system has been detected and destroyed near Netaylovo along with its crew that had shelled residential areas in Donetsk. Another M-777 artillery system has been destroyed near Preobrazhenka (Zaporozhye region).

◻️ 1 Uragan and 2 Grad multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) have been destroyed near Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic) and Seversk (Donetsk People's Republic).

◻️ 2 Ukrainian 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems have been destroyed at their firing positions near Krasnogorovka and Prechistovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◻️ 4 Msta-B and 2 D-20 howitzers have been destroyed near Kupyansk (Kharkov region), Velikaya Novosyolka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Novogrigorovka (Kherson region).

💥 Air defense facilities have shot down 3 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Olginka, Guselskoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Peremozhnoye (Zaporozhye region).

◻️ In addition, 2 Uragan MLRS have been intercepted near Kostogryzovo (Kherson region), and 3 U.S.-manufactured HARM anti-radiation missiles near Debaltsevo (Donetsk People's Republic).

