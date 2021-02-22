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Hear the words of Moses at the real Mount Sinai in Arabia! Moving!
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40 views • February 22, 2021
Enjoy mostly new footage from different locations on and around the real Mount Sinai in Arabia which Ron Wyatt discovered and investigated in the 1970s-1990s. Hear the words of Moses come alive as the real sites are shown in exclusive drone videos and on the ground footage.
"Now these things took place as examples for us, that we might not desire evil as they did." - 1 Corinthians 10:6
Subscribe NOW to our YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2JsAqko
Check out our tours to these sites below.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
#RonWyatt
#Biblicalarchaeology
#DiscoveredMedia
#MountSinai
#NoahsArk
#Sodom&Gomorrah
#SplitRock
#RockofHoreb
#RedSeacrossing
#ArkoftheCovenant
This film cannot be duplicated on other YouTube channels or other media platforms without written permission from Discovered Media.
Follow us!
► https://www.facebook.com/groups/disco...
► https://www.instagram.com/discoveredm...
► https://twitter.com/arkeologist
Our websites!
► Ron Wyatt’s discovery of Mount Sinai in Arabia:
https://discoveredsinai.com
► The discovery of the buried remains of Noah’s ark: https://www.discoverednoahsark.com
Join our tours!
► https://discoveredsinai.com/trip/midi...
► https://discoveredsinai.com/trip/expl...
► https://eastturkeyexpedition.com/tour...
► https://eastturkeyexpedition.com
► https://ararattreks.com
"Now these things took place as examples for us, that we might not desire evil as they did." - 1 Corinthians 10:6
Subscribe NOW to our YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2JsAqko
Check out our tours to these sites below.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
#RonWyatt
#Biblicalarchaeology
#DiscoveredMedia
#MountSinai
#NoahsArk
#Sodom&Gomorrah
#SplitRock
#RockofHoreb
#RedSeacrossing
#ArkoftheCovenant
This film cannot be duplicated on other YouTube channels or other media platforms without written permission from Discovered Media.
Follow us!
► https://www.facebook.com/groups/disco...
► https://www.instagram.com/discoveredm...
► https://twitter.com/arkeologist
Our websites!
► Ron Wyatt’s discovery of Mount Sinai in Arabia:
https://discoveredsinai.com
► The discovery of the buried remains of Noah’s ark: https://www.discoverednoahsark.com
Join our tours!
► https://discoveredsinai.com/trip/midi...
► https://discoveredsinai.com/trip/expl...
► https://eastturkeyexpedition.com/tour...
► https://eastturkeyexpedition.com
► https://ararattreks.com
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