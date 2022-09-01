Vaccine Horror: Ultrasound of What The Jab Can Do To Pregnant Women

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This is awful but true. The crimes against humanity continue to pile up from this jab. This is a must see.
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Video Sources:
Bannons War Room - Naomi Wolf Lays Out The Case For Banning Covid Vaccines For Pregnant Women
https://rumble.com/v1i147t-naomi-wolf-lays-out-the-case-for-banning-covid-vaccines-for-pregnant-women.html