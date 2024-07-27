BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved.

Dr Ruckman - RARE Romans Study (NOT Bookstore Version) #16 Romans 5:16 - 6:2 FIXED - GOOD
Get Blessed Forever 2 COR 2:17
111 followers
19 views • 9 months ago

Visit GetBlessedForever.com for text transcripts and more info!

Dr Peter Ruckman (non-Bookstore version) - RARE Romans Study #16.  Romans 5:16 - 6:2 are covered in this volume.

This upload REPLACES and FIXES the miss-match errors with the previous uploads.

This is the BEST Romans commentary I ever heard. Dr Ruckman teaches from the reformation text (the Authorized Bible) - about how Romans defines Christian Doctrine, without private interpretation. These spiritual truths are indeed "soul food"! NOTE: #16 has an echo.



Keywords
holy bibleking james biblecommentaryauthorized kjvaudio biblereformation textspiritual circumcision
