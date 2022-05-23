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Bull Crap in the News - Monkey POX - It’s really a pandemic of CONTROL over the people rather than one of a virus spreading
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It’s really a pandemic of CONTROL over the people rather than one of a virus spreading
(Natural News) It can’t really be called a pandemic when less than half of one percent of people who catch the virus die from it, and 99 percent of those people are already dying from cancer, heart disease, diabetes, prescription drugs or dementia. Everyone else who supposedly died from Wuhan Virus SARS-CoV-2 died from something else, but the doctors and hospitals labeled their deaths “died with COVID” in order to obtain bonuses from the corrupt-to-the-core Biden Regime, who has colluded with Big Pharma to install a different kind of “pandemic” – the one of POPULACE CONTROL.
(Natural News) It can’t really be called a pandemic when less than half of one percent of people who catch the virus die from it, and 99 percent of those people are already dying from cancer, heart disease, diabetes, prescription drugs or dementia. Everyone else who supposedly died from Wuhan Virus SARS-CoV-2 died from something else, but the doctors and hospitals labeled their deaths “died with COVID” in order to obtain bonuses from the corrupt-to-the-core Biden Regime, who has colluded with Big Pharma to install a different kind of “pandemic” – the one of POPULACE CONTROL.
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